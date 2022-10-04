A Family Portrait Of Hilaria And Alec Baldwin's Seven Children

Recently, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shared a family portrait on social media that featured all seven of their children.

Our first picture is with the Baldwin children, the youngest! What a Baldwinito dream team, Hilaria, 38, gushed on Monday on Instagram, making sure to give Alec's daughter with his ex-wife Kim Basinger a lovely shout-out. "What a Baldwinito dream team!"

Ireland, you are in our thoughts and hearts always and forever. The rest of the yoga instructor's message was a dedication to Eroula Dimitriou, her lifelong friend who is also a photographer. She was born in Boston.

She then wrote, "now my love letter to @roushoots." After 20 years of friendship, you have been able to preserve memories of my family dating back to when we were expecting Rafael. We are thankful that you are here with us today: Mama, a creative individual, a tenacious person, and a multi-human.

Hilaria praised Dimitriou for making it a joy to shoot maternity and family portraits, noting that she has the patience of a saint, the serenity of a wise woman, and the touch of a mother. Dimitriou was born and raised in Greece.

On September 22, the new mother of seven Baldwinitos welcomed daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena into the world. She is the latest member of the Baldwinito family. Ilaria was accepted into the family by her older siblings, Carmen, 9; Rafael, 7; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 4; Eduardo, almost 2; and Lucia, 18 months, in addition to Ireland, 26.

The parents of the brood, who have been wedded since June 2012, can be seen smiling broadly while sitting on a bed and being around their children in the adorable photograph.

During the photo shoot, Hilaria wore a short white dress and cuddled up to one of her elder sons while holding her newborn son in her arms and smiling for the camera. Alec sat on his lap with one of their other sons and flashed a smile. The actor, who is 64 years old, looked casual during the touching occasion by wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

Two days after giving birth, Hilaria shared a beautiful Instagram Reel in which she announced the arrival of her daughter Ilaria.