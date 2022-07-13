Actor, Director And Screenwriter Taika Waititi Responded To Fans Who Asked Him To Direct The Director's Cut Of The Action Thriller Thor: Love And Thunder

In an interview with NME, the cinematographer criticized the very idea of ​​creating director's cuts, calling them "sucks."

"The director's cuts aren't very good," Waititi said. I've watched a lot of director's cuts - they suck and don't fit anywhere.

Directors sometimes need to be controlled. Imagine if I said, "Would you like to see my director's cut? It lasts four and a half hours." It's not very good. There will be a lot of tea breaks, and you won't even pause the movie."

Earlier it became known that in " Thor: Love and Thunder ," the villain's appearance was changed due to the resemblance to Voldemort.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has revealed that Gorr's antagonist's appearance will be different from his portrayal in the comics.

In an interview with IGN, the director stated that in the comics, the villain is very similar to Voldemort from Harry Potter.

"Gorr's appearance is reminiscent of Voldemort, so I thought the audience would unconsciously make that connection.

Because of this, we decided to change the appearance of the hero, keeping the elements and the fact that he has a sword. In fact, it was his story that was most important to us," Waititi said.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the role of Gorr was played by Christian Bale. The film will be released worldwide on July 7, 2022.

British acting agency Troika is seeking to sue Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and a half million dollars for several projects, including the film Thor: Love and Thunder, in the final cut of which footage with the actress was not included. It is reported by Variety.

Court documents state that Headey's personal representative Michael Duff previously quit Lou Carl Associates and founded his own, Troika (YMU).