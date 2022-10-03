In An Exclusive Conversation, Rita Ora Gushed About Her Admiration For Taika Waititi

Rita Ora rarely discusses her private life, but she reportedly gushed over her purported husband, Taika Waititi . The singer declared her "in love" with Waititi on the latest episode of the Greatest Night Ever podcast, which aired last week.

I'm deeply in love with this person. Ora declared her love in an interview on September 20. Amen! The concept of love is beautiful to me. The 31-year-old musician said, "I've always been such a believer in it, and I always thought like I always desired the fairy tale."

Her parents' 30+ year marriage was cited as an example of her own ideal relationship. I'm really glad I finally found someone to love since that was always the point for me, Ora said. To put it simply, Taika has my heart. Greetings and greetings to Taika.

The actress's statements come after reports said she and the 47-year-old Our Flag Means Death alum tied the wedding in London in August.

Ora did not officially announce her marriage until August 8, but she did post an Instagram photo of what appeared to be her wedding band.

Since they were linked last year, Ora and the actor have kept their relationship under wraps. In May of 2021, after images of them kissing Tessa Thompson in Sydney went public, Waititi defended the intimate photos.

What's the big deal, if any? The question he posed. Not at all, actually. Honestly, I didn't think I was doing anything wrong. It's all good.

At the premiere of Suicide Squad, which took place three months after the Oscars, the Academy Awards winner and Ora made their red carpet debut together. The Poison singer looked radiant in an Azzi & Osta blazer dress. Waititi, meanwhile, wore a gray business suit.

According to the rumors, the couple announced their engagement in June of the next year.