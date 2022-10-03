Brooklyn And Nicola Peltz Beckham Attended Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week Show As Front Row Guests

Just now, Victoria Beckham made her long-awaited return to the runway, and it was a moving performance. The designer made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Friday with the presentation of her spring/summer 2023 collection. This was her first public runway show since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fashion aside, the event appeared to be a family reunion for the Beckhams, as her 47-year-old husband David was joined by her four children—Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11—and their 27-year-old daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, who is married to their eldest son.

Ahead of and after the concert, 48-year-old Victoria posted Instagram videos from backstage. A video shows her hanging out backstage with David, Harper, Romeo, and Cruz, along with Cruz's girlfriend, Tana Holding.

Finishing up my #VBSS23 concert in Paris, and look who I ran into backstage, she wrote in the video's caption. She later showed off a shot of herself on the runway at the show's end, wiping away tears. I am overcome with joy and appreciation. France's capital city, thank you very much. I adore you x, she wrote as a caption.

After the internet buzzed about the alleged fight between her and her daughter-in-law, a family photo including David, Harper, Romeo, Brooklyn, and Nicola with Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful of Vogue and British Vogue went viral.

The rumored feud between them started in August when Bates Motel fans began to wonder why the actress chose to wear a couture Valentino gown to her wedding to Brooklyn rather than one made by her mother-in-law. When Nicola and Brooklyn announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020, she wore a bright yellow VB original.

I had planned to [wear a Victoria Beckham gown], and I had been looking forward to it. However, a few months before the event, the designer discovered that her atelier needed help to pull off the design, and I was forced to choose another designer. I didn't say I didn't want to wear it, and she didn't tell you couldn't. According to her comments to Variety for the profile piece on her spouse, the idea originated there.