Hidden From Everyone, Rita Ora Married Taika Waititi

Rita Ora uploaded Instagram photos on Sunday that seem to show her having a wedding ring, which sparked

rumors that the singer and Taika Waititi had actually gotten hitched over the weekend.

When Ora's sister shared a picture of Waititi flashing a silver band on his left ring finger, it just got worse.

According to a recent article in the UK tabloid The Sun, the pair secretly wed in a small ceremony in Britain.

"Everyone there found the wedding to be incredibly meaningful and quite private. Their loved ones can witness how wildly in the passion they are; an insider informed the publication.

Rita is determined to maintain the affair as quiet as possible, given her life in the limelight. She also didn't really like to make a big deal out of the ceremony.

There will be a huge celebration in the spirit of show business, but don't look for it to be sold to the highest-paying publication.

Regardless of their married status, the couple hasn't lost a beat in their careers, with Ora already back in the studio creating new music.

The source continued, "Rita is already back in the studio to work on her third studio album; her most recent session was with Rollo, the songwriter for Ava Max and Noah Cyrus."

The Sun also alleged in June that Ora and Waititi had become committed after nearly "simultaneous" proposals and were hastily arranging their nuptials. "This isn't about them making a big flashy event and bragging about it beforehand," a buddy said to the site at the time.

They simply have to be in love and decide that now is the proper time to formally end their relationship. They are ecstatic beyond words.

The pair ultimately wants to host a large party "with all their celebrity pals there," they continued. But right now, the focus is on making things official by walking down the aisle.

There are still a few specifics to work out, but it will be soon, and it will be exquisitely private and entirely them.