The Swimsuit Worn By Bruce Willis' Wife, Emma Heming, Was Created By His Ex-Wife Demi Moore

Emma Heming , 44, looked stunning yesterday while posing in a one-piece bathing suit on Instagram to endorse Demi Moore, ex-wife of her husband Bruce Willis and designer of the Andie Swim line.

She uploaded an image of the black "Marseille" ($155) style with a vintage low-cut leg, writing, "Loving my @demimoore x @andieswim," along with a swimsuit emoji.

When her cooperation with Andie Swim was unveiled back in July, the "Ghost" actress, 59, sported a two-piece version of Heming's suit in the same black firework pattern while donning the "Monaco" top ($80) and ruffled boy short bottom ($75).

Moore also wore the identical pattern in a plunging "Tropez" one-piece ($155) on the retailer's Instagram account and the same design in black crochet on her page.

She admitted to People that when developing the collection, she took into account the topics "women feel sensitive about." They don't want to appear stolid or feel unattractive, she explained. "That was something," I thought to myself.

This summer, the "G.I. Jane" star has made waves with her swimsuit photos. This week, she rocked a hot pink swimsuit on a boat, and Heming offered a kind remark in response. And it suits you well, the model added.

Willis and Moore separated after getting married, but their friendship has endured. They even spent time in quarantine together in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, and the swimsuit designer's children, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, all in their twenties, are good friends with his current spouse.

When Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, the two ladies stood alongside, delivering a public declaration in March along with their combined five kids.

The message stated, "To Bruce's wonderful supporters, as a family, we wanted to communicate that our darling Bruce has been going through some health challenges and has just been diagnosed with aphasia, affecting his cognitive ability.