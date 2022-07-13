Johnny Depp Dedicated Two Songs From His New Album To Amber Heard

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become one of the most high-profile events of 2022. The actor, who in recent years was no longer invited to shoot because of the accusations of his ex-wife, finally got justice.

Now he is again offered various roles, and he himself prefers to make music. So, the artist is preparing for the release of his album, recorded together with guitarist Jeff Beck.

And, as the journalists of The Sunday Times found out the other day, Johnny's new disc will have two tracks dedicated to his ex-wife at once.

But Amber better not listen to these songs. "I think you've said enough for one hell of a night," Depp sings at one point. In another, he compares Heard to "a dog with a seven-year itch." "If I had a penny, you would never have got it," the actor says elsewhere.

Interestingly, while some Internet users supported Depp in his desire to express his opinion about what happened through creativity, others criticized him.

According to some fans, Johnny should have forgotten this story and moved on without giving Amber any reason to try to cash in on his name again.

Others noted that releasing such compositions about their ex-wife was not very logical after the court won.

"It's all the same that the winner, who continues to wave his fists after the fight," "Why does he need it? He has already proved everything he wanted", "Honestly, I didn't expect this from Johnny," Internet users discuss the upcoming disc.

A month ago, Beck and Depp released an official video for the Power Ballad, "This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr," written by Depp and dedicated to the actress and inventor who died in 2000.