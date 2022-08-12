While Visiting Sirius XM W, Megan Thee Stallion Displayed Her Curves In A Transparent Catsuit

When Megan Thee Stallion went to Sirius XM on Wednesday, August 10, she displayed her charms in a transparent catsuit.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner proudly displayed her toned physique in a taupe delicacy with lace legs and hourglass-shaped cuts.

The Savage singer is accessorized with a couple of high-heel sandals, a simple necklace, and a curly updo on her hair.

Megan was presented with a Billionaire medal during her trip to recognize the billions of times her songs have been played on the Pandora streaming music service.

When the multi-platinum performer revealed Thursday that her newest album, Traumazine, will be released at midnight on Friday, fans were overjoyed.

Her most recent singles, notably Plan B, Pressurelicious (with Future), and Sweetest Pie (with Dua Lipa), will be included in the album. Rico Nasty, Latto, Jhené Aiko Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, and other artists are included on the 18-song album.

The studio album was preceded by Something For the Hotties, a greatest hits album from October of the previous year. This week, the Hot Summer Girl performer has been promoting the new album on social media.

Just hours before the release of her highly awaited new album, Megan is set to co-host The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.

Megan's life will be modeled on film in a new comedy film for Netflix in addition to topping the rankings.

The musician is apparently part of a first-look arrangement with the streaming service, and it is anticipated that she will compose the show's screenplays.

The winner of the People's Choice Award will also be the subject of a documentary series.

In a previous post, At the Billboard Music Awards, Megan Thee Stallion's performance raised the bar for sleek design.

On Sunday night's episode ceremony in Las Vegas, the Grammy-winning performer performed a short while after taking home the Billboard Award for Top Rap Female Artist. The vocalist of "Body" commanded the stage in a sleek, form-fitting bodysuit.