After The Burglary Of Her Los Angeles Home, Megan Thee Stallion Tweeted That She Needs Some Time Off

On Friday, the rapper Hot Girl Summer revealed this information via Twitter. This came after reports surfaced on Thursday that her home in Los Angeles had been broken into while she was preparing to headline Saturday Night Live in New York City.

Material things may be replaced, but I'm delighted everyone is okay; she said recently, "Hotties." I am sorry, but after Saturday Night Live, I just need to go to bed early because I am so emotionally and physically exhausted.

On Thursday evening in Los Angeles, a home belonging to a performer who was 27 years old was broken into, and the robbers made off with valuable loot.

TMZ said that two individuals wearing hoodies and gloves shattered a glass door in the back of the rapper's residence. They then proceeded to Megan's bedroom after leaving that location.

According to our sources, the criminals earned between $300,000 and $400,000 in cash, electronics, and jewelry before fleeing the property. The authorities have not yet made an arrest, but they do video footage of the incident in their possession.

Megan has spent the last few days in New York City training for her double duties on this weekend's Saturday Night Live (SNL) episode, in which she will host the show and act as the musical guest.

Aside from appearing on SNL, the WAP rapper has recently had a very busy few months. She came out with an album this summer called Traumazine, on which she collaborated with artists such as Dua Lipa, Future, Jhené Aiko, Pooh Shiesty, and Rico Nasty, among others.

Megan has also starred as a fictionalized version of herself on the television show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, headlined music festivals, founded a website that provides resources related to mental health, and more. Also, twerking with Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in a video released by the Marvel program went viral because it featured her.