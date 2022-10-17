For The First Time, Saturday Night Live Was Hosted By Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper, who is 27 years old, hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, a late-night comedy sketch series. He also served as a musical guest on the show.

During the beginning of her set, Megan did not bring up the recent break-in that had occurred at her house in Los Angeles; however, she did appear to make a passing reference to it toward the end of her performance.

Megan admitted that she takes great pride in being someone easy to approach and talk to. So, now that we've gotten that out of the way, I'd like to discuss a recent event that is fresh in the minds of all of you.

After taking part in a lengthy and dramatic pause, the singer who sang "Body" cracked a joke by saying, "No, I do not know why Popeyes removed the Hottie Sauce off the menu," about her partnership with the fast food business. But, she continued, "And hotties, if you want the sauce back, you must take that up with the Popeyes girl, not me." Alright?

Megan participated in various sketches throughout the program, including one in which she led a gym class and another in which she played a nurse on a new television series called Hot Girl Hospital, created by Shonda Rimes and the top commenters on Shade Room's Instagram.

Ego Nwodim, who plays the talk show presenter Monique Money Monique Problems in this episode, led a series for young Black women featuring Megan's character, who is coping with an unfaithful spouse. This was an additional moment in the episode.

This was Megan's third time appearing as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and she performed twice throughout the evening. The celebrity had an earlier appearance on the show in which he had a supporting role when Chance The Rapper served as host and musical guest in October 2019. Subsequently, the star performed as a solo musical guest on an episode hosted by Chris Rock one year later.