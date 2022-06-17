What will Sam Asghari get in a divorce from Britney Spears: the details of the marriage contract of the newlyweds became known

The third marriage of the pop star was marked by a new major purchase.

After marrying 28-year-old Sam Asghari , Britney Spears is heading into her new life with confidence and making plans to move into a nearly 12,000-square-foot luxury mansion.

By the way, the singer's new home is located in the area where her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden, also live.

We assume that this is not just because Britney plans to see her children often. The news about the acquisition of expensive real estate followed immediately after the rumors about the conclusion of a prenuptial agreement with Sam Asghari.

As TMZ journalists found out, Britney decided to secure her financial condition and sign a contract according to which the chosen one, Sam Asghari, will not receive anything that the pop star earned before marriage.

Fans were pleased with this decision since not many believed in the sincerity and lack of selfish interests of her lover.

However, it is still unknown whether Asghari will be able to claim part of the marriage, including a new mansion.

Recall that Britney married Sam on June 9th. The wedding celebration took place at home, in the company of the couple's friends, including world celebrities. Spears' parents and sisters weren't on the guest list.

