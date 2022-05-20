Wendy Williams' Attorney Releases Important News

Wendy Williams ' attorney just released important news. Check out the details below.

The Shade Room reported that 'After reports swirled online that a New York judge appointed someone to oversee #WendyWilliams’ Wells Fargo accounts, her attorney says Wendy is against it.'

TSR said: 'In a statement exclusively obtained by The Shade Room, Wendy’s attorney, LaShawn Thomas, wrote, “Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court.”'

Thomas continued to say, 'Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money.'

Someone said: 'y'’all acting like y’all giving her something, isn’t it already hers.'

A commenter posted this: 'Why someone gotta handle her money ??? This sound crazy as fuck.'

Wendy Williams is impressing her fans and followers with the latest wish that she posted on social media. Check out what The Shade Room notes.

The Shade Room noted that a few 'Days after #WendyWilliams stated she wasn’t going to watch #SherriShepherd’s new talk show, the 57-year-old shared that she would actually like to have a conversation with the daytime host who is ultimately replacing #TheWendyWilliamsShow.'

Not too long ago, we were revealing that Wendy Williams is making fans happy with a bunch of new offers that she received. Check out the post that The Shade Room shared below.

TSR said: 'Since it was officially announced that The #WendyWilliamsShow would be coming to an end after 13 seasons, people have been wanting to know what's next for the veteran.'

Advertisement

TSR continued and said: 'According to @RadarOnline, #WendyWilliams has an "open invitation" to join #TheView as a guest host. “The buzz within ABC is Wendy could well be joining The View,” a source stated.'