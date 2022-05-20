Chloe Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic got married two years after marriage. The actress and gallery owner invited relatives and close friends to the celebration in the classical style.

47-year-old actress Chloe Sevigny and 39-year-old art director of the New York gallery Karma Art Sinisa Mackovic played a wedding last weekend and shared fresh photos from the family celebration on social networks yesterday.

Chloe and Sinisha have been together for more than a year, and they officially registered their relationship at the New York City Hall two years ago - on March 9, 2020, two months before the birth of their common son, Vanya. This time, the lovers decided to arrange an event of a classic scale, gathering friends and relatives at the Talmadge Hill Community Church in Darien, Connecticut.

The bride, who changed several looks during the day, came to the groom in a transparent white Jean Paul Gaultier couture dress with a fantastic cut, invented by designer Glenn Martins. Chloe wore her blond hair in a sleek bun at the back of her head and carried a simple but elegant bouquet of Callas tied with a pink ribbon.

The groom looked very elegant in a black tuxedo and bow tie, while Chloe and Sinisha's little son was dressed in a cute sailor suit.

Sevigny was led down the aisle by her brother, Paul, and guests included Chloé 's Matryoshka Lives colleague Natasha Lyonne, singer Kim Gordon, and TV presenter Derek Blasberg.

Advertisement

The reception was kept at the historic Waveny House in New Canaan, and after the ceremony and the festive banquet, the newlyweds drove off to the hotel in a vintage Mercedes convertible with a Just married sign and rattling cans tied to the hood.