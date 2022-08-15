Tristan Thompson Captioned A Photograph Of His Kid Prince Sporting His Chicago Bulls Shirt, 'Training Day'

The 31-year-old NBA player and his 5-year-old son Prince Oliver played on the court on Saturday, and the future All-Star shared a snapshot of Prince Oliver sporting his father's Chicago Bulls jersey while he displayed his athletic abilities on social media. Thompson captioned "Training Day" on his Instagram Account.

In a subsequent video of his eldest child honing his gliding, the delighted father titled it, "Starting them early."

When their marriage failed and just before he started dating Khloé Kardashian, Thompson was still carrying their baby, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig.

By posting a picture of himself and Prince on his Instagram Post in August of last year, Thompson had earlier gushed about the delights of parenthood. Being a father is the greatest blessing in the world, he declared at the moment.

Additionally, Kardashian, 38, and True Thompson, 4, are the new Bulls recruit's parents. Through a surrogate, the couple had their second child earlier this month. The Kardashians star is "taking her time" coming up with a name for the baby boy; an insider told PEOPLE.

Following a month-long sexual encounter in which they conceived a son, Thompson was sued by Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols for child support in December. Theo, the baby's name, was born earlier in the month.

Given the findings of a paternity test, Thompson has since acknowledged that he is the child's daddy and apologized to Kardashian. "I accept full accountability for my choices. As soon as paternity is confirmed, I look forward to rearing our son in amicable circumstances. "In January, he remarked.

Later, an insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "devastated" by Thompson's adultery and that she would "never accept him back again."

An additional source claimed that "would always be a family," he continued, adding: "When Khloé learned the surrogate was expecting in December, she was overjoyed. But shortly after, Tristan's latest infidelity was made public. Khloé experienced a terrible circumstance."