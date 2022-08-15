James Haskell And Chloe Madeley Became Parents For The First Time

Together with her husband, James Haskell, Chloe Madeley gave birth to a baby girl. The 34-year-old TV star said the baby was born on Wednesday while tweeting a cute photo of her daughter's hand on Sunday.

We are thrilled to welcome our daughter into the world, she said. We are completely smitten and glowing with joy. "Our baby girl was delivered on Wednesday, October 8, at 8:36 a.m." In a heartfelt Instagram post in February, Chloe revealed she had her first child.

In the statement, she held up a pink onesie and posed with her 73-year-old mother, Judy Finnigan, while sharing a photo of her sonogram.

Along with Chloe's father, Richard, who was hosting, James made the revelation on GMB at the same time. He quipped that he hopes the child "has her mother's charms" and told Richard he would "be a granddad once more."

In the photo she shared on social media, Chloe appeared ecstatic, and Judy was grinning next to her.

She also released a close-up photo of her ultrasound and a romantic picture with her husband, former rugby union player James, 36, whom she married in 2018.

At 11 weeks, she posed for a series of selfies in grey underwear and a T-shirt to display her expanding bulge.

Before switching into a body suit with white flowers for a photo taken at 14 weeks.

She titled the pictures "Little one," and her fans immediately showered her with congrats and best wishes.

On December 15, 2018, the pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Berkshire.

The pleased father of the fitness expert, Richard, took her to the church where the fitness expert said "I do" in front of friends and family.

Mother Judy Finnigan and the author of Body Blitz were both presents for the ceremony, which was marred by rain as attendees sought shelter from the storm that was raging throughout the nation.