With His Wife Sophie Turner, David, And Victoria Beckham, Joe Jonas Enjoys His B'Day Over The Weekend In Miami

The 32-year-old artist from the Jonas Brothers visited the Gekko Opening in Miami on Thursday, August 11. Jonas, on the other hand, wore an ivory jacket with painted peaches on the front.

Turner, 26, wore a white shirt and kept her hair in a neat ponytail. David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Isabela Grutman accompanied the wedded couple—who wed in 2019—for a group photo. A different image shows Jonas and the Staircase actress posing with Bad Bunny.

Jonas had a second, which was before the day before his 33rd birthday, which is scheduled for Monday, August 15. On Sunday, August 14, his brother Nick Jonas posted a selfie on Instagram Story with Joe and his older brother Kevin Jonas.

While in Miami, the three brothers shared a meal with friends Spencer Neville and Daren Kagasoff.

The singer of "Cake by the Ocean" gained popularity in 2006 when the Jonas Brothers made their debut album; It's About Time, featuring Nick, 29, and Kevin, 34. Following their meteoric rise to the top of the pop charts, the brothers were quickly cast in JONAS and the Camp Rock series on Disney Channel.

The band ended up splitting up in October 2013, almost six years before they returned to the scene. All of our households have guitars all over the place. Guitars and pianos. It kind of runs in our family. The Married to Jonas star officially discussed their musical sibling bond with Us Weekly in May 2018.

"It's in our genes," she said. "It's not as if we're aiming to do something exceptional; we're simply hanging out, and music is an aspect of who we are. It consistently occurs.

Before the "Sucker" singers' comeback, Joe began dating the Game of Thrones alum. They got married in Las Vegas in May 2019.

The couple has now grown their family and held a second celebration in France a few months later. Daughter Willa was born in July 2020, and a second little daughter arrived last month.