Tatiana Maslany Has Big News And It Is Not About She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Tatiana Maslany has been the center of all the news lately it seems and rightfully so as she is about to become a part of the biggest force in modern-day cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maslany is all set to play the beloved comic book character of She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law .

However, despite She-Hulk having so much hype as it nears release, it is not the biggest thing happening in Tatiana Maslany's life right now.

Tatiana recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and revealed that she is now married to her, previously boyfriend and now husband, Brendan Hines.

"My actual big news: I got married," said Tatiana to a shocked audience and even more surprised Stephen Colbert, "nobody knows, so don't tell anyone."

Maslany said that she and Brendan Hines decided to keep the news private because some things in life should always be so, but she also said that she is speaking up about it now because she and Brendan feel that Stephen Colbert was the right talk show host to talk to about the news.

"But we felt like you were the right person to tell it to," stated Maslany.

Maslany revealed that they kept the ceremony intimate and small due to the pandemic and had a "chill day" with their dogs serving as the ring bearers.

The speculation of Tatiana Maslany dating Brendan Hines first began in 2021 when the two were spotted having dinner with Tim Roth, who will be appearing in Tatiana's upcoming She-Hulk series in the role of Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination. Tim Roth also starred alongside Brendan in Lie To Me.

The news of their relationship was confirmed when the two first appeared on a red carpet together for A24's "X."

Ever since then the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, each more wholesome than the last and it only makes sense that the two are now married. It seems everything is coming up roses for Tatiana Maslany right now and fans wish her all the best for all future wins too.