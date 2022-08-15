The House Of Mariah Carey In Atlanta Was Broken Into Last Month
Page Six had discovered officially that Carey's Atlanta house was broken into in July, when she was away on vacation in Capri, Italy, and finding solace in a $20 million property in the Hamptons.
The break-in has been verified by the police, although they caution that "details may be restricted" because "this remains an ongoing investigation." What was taken remains a mystery. Requests for clarification from Carey's representatives were ignored.
In November 2021, a trust that owned many other Carey properties and commercial ventures acquired the $5.65 million mansion.
The pool, tennis court, and playground are amenities of the nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom house.
Meanwhile, Carey spent the preceding month traveling throughout Italy with her twins Monroe and Moroccan and her fiancé Bryan Tanaka.
Images of the gang chilling out on a yacht and having fun in the sea were all over the internet, which may have served as a burglary tip-off that the house would be vacant. On Instagram, she documented the journey.
Along with thanking Nestseekers for assisting her in finding a Hamptons rental, the "All I Want for Christmas" singer utilized social media to advertise the company. On July 25, she wrote, "Out East for the week, taking it all in."
For $20 million, the Eagles Point residence in Water Mill is up for sale. For her two-week stay, Carey spent more than $6,000. On July 27, police received a notification of a theft.
Carey's extravagant lifestyle is well-known. The diva demonstrated previously off her Tribeca closet to Vogue in 2017, displaying stacks of Louboutins and Birkins along with Marilyn Monroe artifacts.
In a previous post, On Monday, Mariah Carey substituted a flashy sweatsuit for her customary sparkling gown in an Instagram photo.
In a glittering silver sweatsuit, the "Heartbreaker" singer-songwriter rested while on vacation in the Hamptons with her dog.