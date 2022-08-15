Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Seen Turning Up The Heat During Drum Practice

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are prominently known for showing lots of PDA and the newly married couple is not looking to slow down any time soon. In the latest example, the couple was seen engaging in some serious lip action while Travis practiced his drums, in a video posted to Travis's Instagram.

The video showed Travis practicing his drums while Kourtney sat on his lap and did her best to distract him. Surprisingly, it did not work, and practice went on as usual, simultaneously with the PDA.

Travis captioned the post, "Practice makes perfect 🥁," while Kourtney appeared in the comments section saying, "When you can't see and you're still the most 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Travis's close friend and fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly also appeared in the comments section saying, "Oh so this is why I played so good."

Travis and Kourtney continue to show PDA and their fans, friends, and family continue to love every bit of it.

The couple got married on the 22nd of May 2022, in Portofino, Italy in a lavish and star-studded wedding ceremony which remains one of the most talked about weddings in the entertainment industry this year.

While married life for the two started off as something out of a fairy tale, things got very difficult soon when Travis was diagnosed with Pancreatitis in July and had to be rushed to the hospital. However, Kourtney stayed by Travis's side throughout the entire ordeal and when Travis recovered, the couple came out the other side only stronger and more in love with each other, as is clear from their recent PDA shown in this video.

Kourtney took to Instagram recently to thank all the doctors, nurses, and especially all of their fans who showed them support during the tough time. She proceeded to thank god for healing her husband and expressed how glad and relieved she was that Travis was doing better.

As is evident from this video, Travis is back in the world and definitely back in the arms of his loving wife.