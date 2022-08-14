The 2023 Oscars Will Be Able To Nominate Taylor Swift's Short Film 'All Too Well?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift's most recent endeavor, All Too Well : The Short Film, has met the requirements to be nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Live Action Short at the Oscars ceremony the following year.

According to the outlet, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter is already collaborating with a "leading consulting group to lead [the project's] awards campaign."

On November 12, All Too Well: The Short Film was made available online and at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York. Sadly for Swift, the movie's release date disqualifies it from the Best Picture category of the Academy Awards because those works must be shown no earlier than the year prior to the Oscar presentation, according to THR.

Swift's directorial debut is a contender because the qualifying period for the best live-action short is unusual and runs from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021.

When people asked an Academy Awards spokesperson for comment, they did not respond right away.

Red (Taylor's Version), Swift's most recent re-released album, including the popular large gash "All Too Well," which was the inspiration for and setting for the 13-minute music video. The song was first made available by Swift in 2012 on her album Red.

Shortly before the short film debuted on YouTube in November, Swift hosted a secret fan screening in New York City, where she was accompanied by the project's stars, Teen Wolf alum Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. encouraged audiences to "experience your feelings" while watching the film (and provided them with Kleenex in beforehand).

Swift talked openly about the project at the occasion and gave a live performance of "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" following the screening.

The most significant aspect of this project, according to Swift, is that without the support of the audience, this song would not be included in every setlist she performs or in every ranking of the best songs she has ever written.