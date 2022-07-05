Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker speaks out about his hospitalization

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has shared details about his hospitalization due to pancreatitis. He wrote about this on his personal Instagram account.

According to the musician, he removed "a small polyp in a very sensitive area during an endoscopy." He said that the specialists who were involved in this damaged the drainage tube connected to the pancreas.

"This led to life-threatening pancreatitis," Barker said. The drummer noted that after intensive treatment, he feels much better.

Earlier it became known that the drummer's wife, Kourtney Kardashian was next to him during the hospitalization.

Furthermore, it was reported that recently her husband Kardashian suffered from health problems, after which he ended up in one of the hospitals in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married a month ago and exchanged vows during a ceremony in Italy. The wedding of the lovers took place surrounded by the closest friends and family members.

Earlier it became known that Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Kardashian practically does not communicate with Jenner, so the bride did not consider it necessary to ask her to Portofino.