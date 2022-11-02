Kourtney Kardashian Had Her 7-Year-Old Son Reign Interrupt Her

On Monday evening, Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign, who is seven years old, insisted that she play with him, which caused her relaxing video of a Calabasas sunset to be interrupted.

During a Halloween party with her family, a young child yelled out to Kardashian, "Mom, come on the blasted trampoline!" while she was filming the breathtaking sky.

The woman, who was 43 years old, appeared to be taken aback by the request as she laughed and said, "Oh, I'm comin'!"

Reign, who should not be confused with Raymond, seemed to let free once more as he continued to jump on the in-ground trampoline with a friend. As Kardashian walked away, he muttered something profane.

Although it is unknown what Reign chose to dress up as for this year's frightening season, Kim Kardashian went as the Bride of Frankenstein just one day after her sister Kylie Jenner wore the same eerie outfit.

Earlier in the day, Kim Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker appeared as Chucky and the bride of Chucky, respectively, clothed in costumes. The youngest of the Kardashian family's three children is recognized for his candid criticism of the reality show that his famous family participates.

Back in May, Reign Kardashian, the son Kim Kardashian shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, requested his famous mother and his now-stepfather, Travis Barker, to stop kissing at the dinner table. Reign is Kim Kardashian's son from a previous relationship with Scott Disick.

I am going to die. Ew, dudes, During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Reign sighed and rolled his eyes as Kim and Kanye engaged in some public display of affection in front of him.

Please refrain from kissing each other in French from now on, he stated repeatedly. Would you two kindly refrain from giving each other the French kiss a second time?

The members of Blink-182 eventually gave in and decided to hold Kardashian's hand throughout the lunch rather than making out with her the entire time rather than making out with her.