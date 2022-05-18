Toya Johnson Wishes A Happy Birthday To Kandi Burruss

Toya Johnson wished a happy birthday to Kandi Burruss . Check out the latest message that she shared on her social media account for her.

'Happy Birthday @kandi cheers to another amazing year around the sun! Keep killing shit,' Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: 'Miss @kandi miss @kandi #burniemacvoice,' and a fan said: 'I’m paying off all the debts of the first 15 people to DM "ALIVE”.God bless y’all.'

A commenter posted this: 'Happy birthday to her. I wish her all the best in her life. She is amazing.'

Toya also posted the following message: 'ATL.. Join me on Sunday, May 22nd at the Atlanta Women’s Expo at Cobb Galleria Centre at 2pm! Show this post for FREE entry. See more details at [email protected] #ultimatewomensexpo.'

Someone said: 'It’s my sis birthday y’all already know how I’m coming behind this one. Happy Dee day wishing you many more. #45avibe #itsthe45cakesforme @deecardriche.'

Kandi Burruss is praising a fancy restaurant that has been opened by Yandy Smith. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'A week ago today my girl @yandysmith & @mendeecees opened their new restaurant in AtL @dancincrepeatl! Congratulations fam!!!! Love y’all! Keep winning!' Kandi said.

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account in which she is partying with new friends. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account below.

'My girl @thejessiewoo is an ACTRESS!!!! So excited to be a part of @alacarteallblk with her. The first episode is available now on http://www.allblk.tv/alacarte' Kandi said.

Kandi Burruss is making her fans and followers day with this juicy announcement. Check out her post below.

Advertisement

'I’m excited that the first episode of @alacarteallblk is finally out! I play Nicole & I get to turn out @thejessiewoo’s character! watch now at http://www.allblk.tv/alacarte.'