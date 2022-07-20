Todd Tucker Has Spoken About The Boundaries That Kandi Burruss Set In The Beginning Of Their Relationship And Fans Are Reacting To It

Kandi Burruss is an American Tv personality that has been gaining a lot of fame over the last few years. She's made a name for herself in the media industry and has gained a lot of followers as well. She's starred in many Tv series of her own and is also an amazing singer as well. Todd Tucker is her husband and has appeared in many Tv series alongside her.

The couple first met on the sets of "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" back in 2011. The two have been happily married for 8 years and have welcomed two children into the world. The love between them keeps growing as the years pass by and that is probably one of the best things about their relationship.

In a recently resurfaced clip, Todd Tucker is seen talking about the boundaries that his now-wife set when they first met. Kandi had already made it very clear to him that she was not looking for a casual fling.

Todd at the time had just come to Atlanta and had a certain urge to explore however he had decided to go ahead with dating Kandi because she had been honest with him. In the video, he mentions that he respected Kandi for making him decide because often women don't do that with men.

He appreciated the fact that she had been so honest and upfront about the situation with him. Many of the fans that the two have been very proud of Kandi for her strict boundaries. It is very important to have certain boundaries when you want different things out of life. And Kandi set a very good example of that.

Fans have been appreciating the way that Kandi told her wants to Todd from the start. This shows that the two have a beautiful healthy relationship and have many wishes that they had the same. Fans love the two together and wish them as beautiful of a married life always as they have now. Their relationship is a couple's goal for many people and fans are ecstatic that the two have found happiness in each other.