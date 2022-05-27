Kandi Burruss Celebrates Rasheeda Frost's Birthday With Juicy Photos

Kandi Burruss celebrated the birthday of Rasheeda Frost . In order to mark the event, she shared some juicy pics on her social media account.

'Happy Birthday to my sis @rasheeda!!!!! I love you & I’m happy to see you continue to boss up on the world! Everybody give @rasheeda some bday love & watch her new show #BossMoves on @philotv!' Kandi wrote.

A lot of fans hopped into the comments section and congratulated Rasheeda.

Someone said this about Kandi: 'Why she look like Riley in that first pic,' and more fans prasied the gorgeous ladies.

A follower left this message via the comments: 'I see so much passion in your eyes! I long for you to cherish my body!'

Kandi Burruss shared some pics from a night out with her girls and fans cannot have enough of the ladies. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'I’ve been getting my life all week! Last night was no different. Loving the vibes with @drewsidora @yandysmith & @sanyarichiross!' Kandi said.

Someone said: 'How do you do it Kandi Multiple businesses and a social life.'

A commenter posted this: 'I see Sanya and Drew made up….Y’all all look beautiful tho.' One other follower said: 'Oh shoot I though you guy quadruplets.'

Kandi Burruss is praising a fancy restaurant that has been opened by Yandy Smith. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'A week ago today my girl @yandysmith & @mendeecees opened their new restaurant in AtL @dancincrepeatl! Congratulations fam!!!! Love y’all! Keep winning!' Kandi said.

Someone else said: 'happy birthday to the inventor of scrubs. HAPPY NATIONAL BURRUSS DAY,' and a commenter posted this: 'Look at her looking how she looking.... now @porsha4real they eating on these bday pic 1st @shameamorton now @kandi ... so I know sis when urs hit I'm expecting u to eat and leave no crumbs.'