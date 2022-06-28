Kandi Burruss Wishes A Happy Birthday To Her BFF

Kandi Burruss just wished a Happy Birthday to her BFF. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'Happy Birthday @paisleyskyy!!!!! I hope you had an amazing day! Make this next year your best one yet. Everybody give @paisleyskyy some bday love!' Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: 'What is your secret pleas let us know how you get your energy,' and a commenter posetd this message: 'I have formed the habit of visiting your ins every day.'

Not too long ago, she also wished a Happy Birthday to her other BFF, Porsha Williams. Here's what she posted on her IG account: 'Happy Birthday, @porsha4real!!!!! This year is gonna be a life-changing year for you. Enjoy it & all the happiness that comes with it! Everybody give @porsha4real some bday love!'

Kandi Burruss is addressing being a better friend and you can check out the clip that she posted on her social media account below.

'These two had the nerve to lecture me about how to be a better friend… I can’t…Yall gotta watch the new episode of #RHOA tomorrow!' Kandi said.

Porsha said: 'Awe wait I just remembered these pics from our commercial that time I actually have these printed like old school lol right in my nightstand.'

Kandi Burruss has a new 'Speak on It' episode out on YouTube. Check out the announcement that she made for her fans and followers.

'My boy @thedjaone is sitting in for me on #SpeakOnIt! We’re going live on my Youtube page at 9 pm after the new episode of #RHOA!' Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: 'This was so much fun!! Thanks for always having come show out!!' and a commenter saiad: 'Why is your comments section infested with Spam...Leave Kandi alone.... I also don't understand why Marlo is mean to you,is she doing this for Nene.'