Alexis StoneAlexis Stone
May 18, 2022 7:29 AM
Tamar Braxton Has An Epic Announcement For Fans
Credit: BET

Tamar Braxton has the most epic announcement for her fans and followers. Check out what she posted below.

'Omg my team texted me this morning!! Everyone can’t WAIT!! This is going to be epic and maybe @normankgyamfi will let me sing my new song, but even not, a SPECIAL surprise for everyone who comes!’  #seeyasoon,' Tamar said.

Someone else said: 'I didn't even know! Would've been great for my Birthday on Saturday what day will you be here??'

One other follower said: 'Lol I love how she started off with a California girl accent "like" then it went straight DMV.'

A commenter psoted this: 'I got my grandma tickets a couple of weeks ago….she’s been talking my ear off about it since lol.'

Someone else said: 'All I know is the people need the music neowwwww miss mamas!! We done waited long enough,' and a commenter posted this: 'Not to much on you though, but i need new music my ears are craving new Tamar music.'

Tamar Braxton   has her fans laughing with the latest message that she shared on her Twitter account. Check it out here.

Someone said: 'Lol na he basically saying come as super mom and don’t embarrass him my son would say this to me or his mom.'

A commenter posted this: 'Nah he just wants these kids to know his mama is totally different!!!'

