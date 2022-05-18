Elizabeth II almost burst into tears n public because of what her granddaughter did

The last few years have definitely become quite difficult for Elizabeth II. Prince Andrew's major scandal, Megzit, Oprah Winfrey's devastating interview, and later the death of her husband, Prince Philip, all greatly affected Her Majesty. And she was able to go through these trials thanks to her relatives, who tried to support her with all their might.

Last Sunday, at a horse show in Windsor, the Queen's relatives once again tried to show her their love and appreciation for all that she had done for them. The granddaughter of Elizabeth II, Lady Louise - the daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie - led the horse procession, which was dedicated to Prince Philip.

The 18-year-old girl, like many of her relatives, has been fond of equestrian sports since childhood. And she had a special honor - to drive a carriage that once belonged to Prince Philip himself. Seeing the familiar carriage driven by her granddaughter, Elizabeth II could hardly hold back her tears. She looked like she was about to burst into tears.

By the way, driving a carriage was one of Prince Philip's favorite pastimes. He has participated in carriage races not only in the UK but also abroad. And even represented his country at the World and European Championships. Lady Louise also achieved quite impressive success in this field. It is believed that she inherited her love for carriages from Prince Philip.

According to The Sunday Times, ten grandchildren of his majesty, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are expected to ride in the horse-drawn carriage on Sunday's show.

The Sunday Times previously reported that Lady Lewis would be seen driving a car and ponies donated by the late Duke of Edinburgh, paying tribute to her grandfather, who influenced her passion for the sport.