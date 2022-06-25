Queen Elizabeth II appeared in public without a cane for the first time in a long time

For the first time in a long time, Elizabeth II appeared before the people without a cane. The DailyMail reports this.

During the presentation of a special award for her service to the church, the Queen of Great Britain met at Windsor Castle with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The Queen smiled and stood without further support when Welby awarded her a special "Canterbury Cross" for her "tireless" service to the English Church.

For a meeting with the archbishop, Elizabeth II wore a cream dress with a print of large pink flowers and black shoes with a small heels.

The Reverend Welby presented the Queen with a small silver cross, inspired by a 9th-century Saxon brooch, as the "heart symbol of love, fidelity, and affection" of the church. The silver cross with platinum inserts was made especially for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee .

Earlier, It was reported that Princess Beatrice's carriage almost overturned during the races at Ascot. Princess Beatrice of York nearly fell victim to the incident. It is with reference to the Daily Express.

At the royal races in Ascot, an emergency almost happened. On the final day of the competition, June 18, the carriage, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, the Italian aristocrat Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi, nearly turned over.

One of the four horses, harnessed to an open carriage, suddenly got scared, and her excitement was transferred to the other horses.

The horses panicked and began to rush from side to side, almost pulling the carriage off the track. If not for the jockeys, who arrived in time to help, the tragic ending would not have been avoided.

The Royal Ascot 2022 races took place June 14-18 at the racecourse near Windsor. Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain missed the races, and Kate Middleton visited them, repeating the image of Princess Diana.