Jason Momoa has an affair with ex-girlfriend Timothee chalamet

In January, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet unexpectedly broke up for everyone after 16 years of marriage. There were stories that the couple was trying to save the relationship; however, apparently, the celebrities could never restore their former connection.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are among the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. Jason first saw Lisa on a popular sitcom and fell in love. True, then he was only eight years old. But in 2005, Momoa and Bonet met at a party of mutual friends and never parted again ... until this year.

In February 2022, the actors on Instagram told fans the sad news - they decided to disperse after 16 years of marriage. "We are getting divorced. Our love remains, but we free each other to be who we want to be," the actors said in an official statement. And according to insiders, the real reason for the gap was Momoa's employment on the set and the distance: being a famous actor, he could not be at home for many weeks.

A close friend of Momoa told People that the actor has a new romance. According to an insider, Jason is "recovering" after his divorce from Eiza Gonzalez, but the couple's relationship cannot yet be called too serious. "They are both busy with work, but they have fun together. So far, nothing serious, but he takes care of her," said the anonymous source.

The Aquaman star was first spotted with the 32-year-old actress about a month ago when he attended the premiere of Asa's latest film, ER. However, Internet users suggest that the stars were already in a relationship at that time.

Some Momoa fans have already started attacking Asa's social media. They believe that their idol got divorced because of the star of the film "Baby Driver," so the girl was forced to close the comments on the last post.

Advertisement

We will remind you earlier, Gonzalez met with Timothée Chalamet. By the way, this relationship began immediately after the famous actor broke up with Lily Rose-Depp.