To Repay Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Sold Her Home For $1.5 Million

In response to rumors that the Aquaman star has filed for bankruptcy, Amber Heard 's home has been up for sale. The actress's magnificent Yuca Valley home was sold for more than she paid for it in 2019, which is the only good news.

Amber purchased a home in the Mojave Desert in early 2019 for $570,000, but he has now sold it for $1.50 million. The registration process is anticipated to be finished on July 18.

The New York Post reports that Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgenson of New Jersey, who also own property in Nevada and are the proprietors of Jorgensen & Company LLC, is the new owners of the home.

Of course, a significant factor in the decision to sell was the jury's decision to require Amber to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The total punitive damages awarded to Heard were $10.35 million as a result of the Virginia law's cap on punitive damages. But in a June interview, the star's spokeswoman, Elaine Bredehoft, claimed that her client was unable to pay Depp this sum.

In order to pay the bills of the current human rights activists, the actress is using home owner's insurance from the traveler's companies, which she had to change lawyers for during her legal battle.

Amber will likely have to abandon her dream of living a glamorous life filled with luxuries and advantages in favor of a cozy house and a relentless search for the truth.

Depp's team filed an appeal after he was forced to pay $2 million in damages after being found guilty of one count of defamation for claiming the domestic abuse allegations against him were untrue, a day after Heard's team did.

In order to guarantee that "all information is examined by the court" while they return to evaluate Heard's appeal, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's team claimed they filed an appeal.