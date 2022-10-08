Amber Heard Went On A Beach Trip With Her Pals While Wearing A Black Bikini

While on vacation in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Amber Heard showed off her incredible physique in a bikini. Photos of the 36-year-old actress show her strolling down the seaside with a pal while wearing a black two-piece swimsuit and a white sarong.

Her outfit was so revealing that it showed off her torso tattoo, a Spanish quote from Pablo Neruda. The quote said, "I love you as certain dark things are to be loved in secret between the shadow and the soul," translated as "I adore you."

Heard completed her outfit by wearing black eyeglasses and an Apple Watch. After being spotted having fun with her daughter Oonagh, one-year-old, while on vacation in Spain, the Aquaman star went out for a night.

While assisting her child down a slide at a children's park, Heard wore a black bodysuit, white trousers, and a broad smile. Since the birth of her daughter via surrogacy in July 2021, Heard has done her best to keep her daughter out of the public eye.

The mother-and-daughter trio had been hanging out at the same playground a few days earlier when Heard's girlfriend, Bianca Butti, showed up.

Before her latest trip, the actress from "The Rum Diary" had scarcely been seen in public since the beginning of her defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In 2019, Depp, 59, filed a lawsuit against Heard for $50 million, alleging that she lied about him abusing her to collect more money in their divorce settlement. Heard is the one who accused Depp of beating her. A year later, his ex-wife filed a countersuit against him, asking for $100 million in damages.

Following the conclusion of the trial in June, the judge issued an order requiring Heard to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $350,000 in punitive penalties for defaming the Cry Baby actor in an opinion piece that she penned in 2018 for The Washington Post.

Since then, Heard has pleaded with the judge to overturn the jury's decision. She contends that the evidence does not support the conclusion that was reached.