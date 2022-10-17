Tilda Swinton Claims To Have Accumulated A Large Number Of Teeth From Her Many Film Roles

The Academy website states that the 61-year-old actress was awarded the Visionary Award for her "dedication to partnerships with some of cinema's most adventurous creators." She was in Los Angeles on Saturday for the Academy Museum Gala, where she spoke with PEOPLE.

Swinton revealed that one of these collaborations is the one she has with the man who produces the different teeth she has used for the numerous parts she has played.

I've known Chris Lyons, a brilliant dental technician, for many years. We've collaborated on several projects over the years. According to what she told PEOPLE, he has a fantastic business in London known as Fangs FX, and he is the one who has crafted many of the most incredible teeth and pairs of teeth I have ever seen.

Swinton remarked that if the Academy Museum focused on the film business's history, science, and artistic effect and were to allocate a section to her work, it could be a hall full of teeth. The Academy Museum is located in Los Angeles.

She remarked on her collection, "I have quite a bit," to which she responded, "Yes." A dental sphere. The actress, known for her adventurous and distinctive performances, has donned notable chompers in films such as Snowpiercer, Okja, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. In addition, she is known for her parts that require her to transform into various characters.

During the evening event, Swinton was honored for her significant body of work that has contributed to the advancement of cinema as an art form. She expressed to PEOPLE the sentiment that the honor makes her incredibly proud of herself.

The actress said, "If I slip into a relationship with a person and we begin to produce films together, it usually goes on for a very long time." She was referring to the fact that her involvement in creative endeavors frequently leads to developing long-lasting professional partnerships.

She also mentioned that a chat is the first step in the majority of the partnerships that she forms. It's never different from what it was before. Since the beginning, all that has changed is that which has always remained the same. Swinton emphasized the importance of discussing with the directors of the picture.