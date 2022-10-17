Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Smiled Widely For The Camera At The Event

After putting an end to reports that she and Selena Gomez were at odds with one another because of their respective relationships with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber was all smiles as she posed for pictures with Selena Gomez at a star-studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Not only did Hailey and Gomez grin for the cameras at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' second annual gala, but the pair also enjoyed a beautiful hug, which was recorded on camera by photographer Tyrell Hampton.

Hampton posted on Instagram that there would be a twist in the story. Following Hailey's recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, during which she emphasized that she and Gomez do not have any bad blood, the cordial showing came on the heels of Hailey's recent show.

Regard is the only appropriate response. The only thing that matters is love... We owe nothing to one another than respect, and neither of us owes anyone else. I have a great deal of respect for her, and I do not believe any assumptions are to be made [between us]. The model, who is 25 years old, said of Gomez, who is 30 years old, "I respect her."

She said that everyone on their side is aware of what took place, that they are healthy, and can move on from it with clarity and respect. She was referring to the fact that she and Justin, 28, got engaged in July 2018, just a few months after his final split with Gomez.

In addition, Hailey disclosed that she has been in contact with Gomez since her marriage to the singer of Peaches in September 2018, and she reaffirmed that there is no tension between them.

Throughout eight years, Justin was romantically involved with the actress who starred in Only Murders in the Building. During their time off, he was linked to several women, including Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie.

The Grammy winner and Gomez finally made amends before the end of 2017, ending their long-running feud. However, by March of the following year, the pair had decided to end their relationship, which was around the same time he started a relationship with Hailey again.