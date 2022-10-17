Honoring Julia Roberts's Remarkable Film Career Spanning Over 30 Years

At the star-studded Academy Museum Gala held in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Julia Roberts received recognition for her lengthy and successful career in the film industry, which spans more than three decades.

Roberts, 54 years old, was presented with the Icon Award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which honored the cultural significance of the Pretty Woman actress's career.

In Deadline, Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, said that Julia has personified iconic characters and played unforgettable roles throughout her extensive and recognized career.

We are overjoyed to recognize her for the outstanding work she has consistently produced in her field and for her significant contribution to the creative world. In addition, the museum paid tribute to film industry icons such as Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton.

Lee, a 61-year-old film producer from South Korea, was presented with a Pillar Award in recognition of her leadership and support of the museum. The Vantage Award is presented to artists that contextualize and challenge prevalent narratives in film.

This year's recipient is British film director Steve McQueen, who is 53 years old. Swinton, who is 61 years old, received the Visionary Award in recognition of her contributions to the cinematic arts.

According to what Stewart quoted, "We are sincerely thankful to Julia, Miky, Steve, and Tilda, as well as to Rolex, as well as to our co-chairs and host committee for creating our second annual Gala an evening to cherish."

At the second annual black tie event, iconic Motown singer Diana Ross performed, and celebrities such as Adrian Brody, Glenn Close, Olivia Wilde, and Hailey Bieber were in attendance, where they posed for selfies on the red carpet.

While Wilde, 38, made heads in a shimmering silver see-through gown that she wore sans bra, fashionistas praised Roberts for her sleek and subtle monochromatic attire consisting of a blazer and a skirt.