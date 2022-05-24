Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba at the premiere of their new film at the Cannes Film Festival. The fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival concludes with the screening of Three Thousand Years of Waiting, a new film directed by George Miller and starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. The acting duo became the main stars of the red carpet. Tilda tried on a minimalist maxi dress in deep navy blue with a minimum of sparkling decor in the form of embroidery around the collar. Idris supported his partner on the set - he put on a dark blue two-piece suit.

In the previous post, Members of the jury this year riveted the attention of photographers. Jasmine Trinca and Noomi Rapace, during the first photocall, took to the red carpet in Prada and Dior, respectively. Rebecca Hall shone in a scarlet pink Gucci outfit, while Deepika Padukone opted for a Sabyasachi saree.

Anthony Vaccarello has returned from a seasonal trip to host St. Laurent's spring/summer show at the Eiffel Tower. Models wearing high-heeled tribute shoes walked the wet concrete runway, violating the laws of physics and pointed stellate pumps with inconsistent caps.

While all the designers are trying to transcend the evening and sports style and have recently experimented with the thrilling "dopamine dressing," Vacarillo is true to himself and combined with velvet catsuits and men's jackets. Luxurious leggings show off floor-length polo dresses with large gold buttons. Code on Yves Saint Laurent.

Other guests at the Cannes 2022 Opening Ceremony were Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, and Rossy de Palma. All three actresses relied on black clothing, but Almodouver's museum managed to stun everyone. Rossi tried on the St. Laurent jacket from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection, not forgetting to complete the look with big sunglasses and red lipstick.