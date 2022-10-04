This Weekend, Cardi B Was Hit With Cheating Suspicions, And In Response, She Posted Some NSFW Text Exchanges From Her And Her Husband, Offset

In response to cheating suspicions surrounding her husband, Offset of the Migos, Cardi B posted a screenshot of some steamy text exchanges the couple exchanged recently.

On Saturday, a Twitter troll uploaded an image of SpongeBob SquarePants looking at a phone with the comment, "Man, eat that d-k." The meme quickly went viral, and the whole thing started.

When @iamcardib is out of town, the user added that this is how @OffsetYRN acts with random ladies. Cardi didn't waste any time getting back to him, saying, "Actually, this how he be... It's much appreciated. Along with the now-deleted tweet were several NSFW sexts she and Offset (who is in her phone contacts as "Hubbington") exchanged.

Okay, I'll stop because I can tell you're horny. Cardi, age 29, wrote to her boyfriend Offset, age 30. However, the couple kept up their sexually graphic conversation.

Cardi B, also known as a rapper I like it, had been posting racy photographs of herself and her husband on Instagram and tweeting about how much she loves him in the days leading up to the revelation of the steamy text exchange.

On September 29th, she recalled the first time Set had shown his love for her in a letter. Within a short time, I contacted my entire friend group of 15. Social media displays of extreme affection came amid claims that wayward Offset cheated on Cardi again, this time with another female rapper, Saweetie.

Someone on Twitter even went so far as to accuse Cardi of outright lying about OFFSET F-KN, the 29-year-old My Type rapper who had been romantically linked to Offset's Migos bandmate, Quavo.

No, you're not telling the truth, you liar! Cardi B fired back at a fan last week. Instead, you're making up wild fibs about how female rap stars were used in your videos without providing proof.

Further, she said, "no blog ever mentioned this. Then, all of a sudden, you got out of prison five days ago, and you made up for lies in 2 hours wit [sic] NO RECEIPTS!"