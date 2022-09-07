The Seven Members Of Cardi B And Offset's Family Dressed Alike To Celebrate The Birthday Of Their Son Wave

Cardi B demonstrates her love for her happy family by gathering them for a special occasion. The "I Like It Like That" rapper uploaded pictures of her and her husband, Offset , standing with all five of their kids from their son Wave Set's first birthday. Offset is the father of several children from prior relationships, including daughter Kalea, 7, sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, in addition to Wave and Kulture Kiari, a 4-year-old.

My HEARTS," Cardi captioned the photo. She continued by thanking Denim Tears and Tremaine Emory for the family's coordinated attire.

Cardi, Kulture, and young Wave all wore flowered denim jackets and jeans, and the entire family of seven seemed chic. Offset decided to go with a letterman jacket over his. While Kalea donned a denim skirt, Kody and Jordan wore white t-shirts with patterned jeans.

The "Up" rapper, 29, posted a video on her Instagram Story on Sunday capturing her son's first birthday, which the family marked with a party with a race car design. The birthday child arrived at the party in a bejeweled ride-on truck that Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina, had given to him.

Offset drove the truck with the help of remote control as Wave rode in it, drawing cheers from family and friends.

The adorable birthday boy was welcomed by his siblings and given a huge kiss on the cheek by big sister Kulture when they arrived at their destination.

Other films displayed the variety of activities available at the gathering, including model car racing and denim jacket customization.

Cardi and Offset also went all out for Kulture's 4th birthday celebration earlier this summer, dressing in coordinated clothes for the mermaid-themed celebration.

While Kulture wore a netted long-sleeve blouse with the shell top affixed, the "WAP" rapper donned a shell-top style bra top with netting hiding her midsection. Pink mermaid-fit skirts with glittering sequins were also worn by the mother and daughter.