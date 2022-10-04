During Their Holiday In Spain, Amber Heard And Her Daughter Oonagh Enjoyed Together

The actress, who is 36 years old, was spotted over the weekend in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, with her daughter, Oonagh, as the two spent some quality family time together.

Heard, who has kept her 1-year-old daughter out of the public spotlight since she welcomed her via surrogacy in July 2021, was all grins as she managed to stay simple in a black bodysuit and white trousers at a children's park while assisting her down a slide.

Before she lifted Oonagh and kissed her on the cheek, the Rum Diary star can be seen doting on her daughter in many photographs as the two strolled around the outside of the playground together.

The three of them were at the same playground just a few days before the mother-daughter outing. Heard's girlfriend, Bianca Butti, joined them there.

The Aquaman actress has only been spotted several times since her highly publicized trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The trial involved domestic violence allegations against Johnny Depp.

In his initial lawsuit against Heard, filed in 2019, Depp demanded $50 million, claiming that the actress had fabricated allegations that he had abused her to obtain a larger payment in their divorce. A year later, his ex-wife filed a countersuit against him, asking for $100 million in damages.

In the end, the jury decided that Heard had defamed the actor, 59 years old at the time, in the 2018 opinion piece that she had written for The Washington Post. As a result, the jury ordered Heard to pay the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Since then, Heard has submitted a motion to the judge requesting that the jury's verdict be overturned on the grounds that the evidence does not support it.

After the verdict was handed down, Heard sold her property in California to pay off her obligations, which may be the cause for her extended stay in another country.