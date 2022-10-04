Andie MacDowell Debuted Her Gray Tresses At Paris Fashion Week

Andie MacDowell went down the runway at L'Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2022 on Sunday, showcasing her naturally wavy locks and a breathtaking gown. MacDowell's hair was styled, highlighting the natural curls in her head.

For her second time walking the runway for the cosmetics company's fashion show, the actress from "The Maid" chose a champagne beaded gown with a high slit and feather accent. The slit allowed her to display a little leg and her magnificent hair.

After she stopped dying her hair during the Covid-19 lockdown and has practically reverted to her roots, the celebrity has gone on record multiple times to discuss her choice to let her gray hair grow out naturally.

During COVID, I was able to view the roots with my face, as well as with my skin and my eyes, and I enjoyed the experience. I had the impression that my happiness levels would improve. And I am happier. MacDowell had stated early this year that she had a favorable opinion of it.

At the age of 64, I'm just getting started. In due time, I will have attained the status of silver. And I was interested in having the sensation of actually sensing what it is.

The actress from "Ready or Not" also commented on the aging process, adding that as you get older, "your tummy gets bigger too." In addition to that, I am the mother of three young children. So my efforts to love that area of my body are ongoing and always need to be more successful. It is pretty tricky.

Her daughter Margaret Qualley, an actress, is 27 years old, and her other daughter, Rainey Qualley, is 32. If I were ever to make a derogatory remark about myself, even though I have instructed my students not to do so, they would question why I would engage in behavior that I have recommended them to avoid. Admitting herself, the mother of three

However, over the past several years, she has been focusing on improving her self-confidence by rethinking the way she approaches the way her appearance is evolving.