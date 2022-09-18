Cardi B Goes To Trial In Misdemeanor Cases Arising From Strip-Club Brawls In 2018

In a plea deal announced on Thursday, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B admitted guilt and will serve 15 days of community service for two separate fights that occurred in New York City strip clubs two years ago.

Just before her trial was to begin, the 29-year-old WAP singer agreed to a conditional release, stating in a statement, "Sign of maturity and maturing is being accountable for your acts."

Belcalis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B, pled guilty to two misdemeanor offenses related to the altercations that occurred in August of 2018. Ten further charges, including two felonies, were dropped as well. In addition to the main defendant, two more defendants entered guilty pleas.

Prosecutors claim that Cardi B and her group were planning to retaliate against the staff of the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens, because of an ongoing conflict between the rapper and one of the club's employees.

After an argument with the bartender, the group became violent, throwing chairs, bottles, and hookah pipes. It was discovered that she and another worker had suffered minor injuries.

Melinda Katz, the district attorney for Queens, made it clear that nobody is above the law in a statement. Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two other co-defendants pleaded guilty today. The Office agrees that the resolution reached, which includes suitable community service, is satisfactory.

Cardi B turned down a plea bargain that would have resulted in a conditional discharge in 2019. The case was taken to a grand jury, where the two felonies were indicted.

Cardi B stated, "I want to set a positive example for my two children, so I'm not afraid to face and own up to the horrible decisions I've made in my past." "I Like It" and "Girls Like You," a collaboration with Maroon 5, are two of Cardi B's most successful singles to date.