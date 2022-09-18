Chrissy Teigen Says She Aborted A Doomed Baby To Save Her Own Life

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she had an abortion instead of a miscarriage two years ago.

While pregnant with their baby Jack, Teigen and her husband John Legend tragically lost him at 20 weeks due to complications in September 2020. They said it was a miscarriage at the time.

At the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation symposium hosted by social impact agency Propper Daley on Thursday, Teigen revealed the news that she had an abortion.

I had to make a lot of tough, painful choices when I was pregnant with Jack, John, and my third kid two years ago. A little after the midway point, it became quite evident that he would not live, and that I would not survive without medical assistance, she added.

In a recent interview, Teigen, who is pregnant with Legend's third child and mother to two young children together (Luna, 6, and Miles, 4), reflected on the wonderful medical care and supportive family and friends she has received. She also appreciated the strangers who reached out to show their support after the couple's announcement became public.

She started to continue explaining her miscarriage, but then she stopped. The celebrity said, "Let's just call it what it was: an abortion." I had an abortion to spare myself and the unborn child's suffering because they both had little chance. And to be quite honest, it wasn't until only a few months ago that I finally made that connection.

Teigen claimed she had the epiphany after the Supreme Court's June 2018 decision to repeal Roe v. Wade. When Legend made her realize that she was one of those people, she told him that she felt compassion for women who have abortions because of the difficult conditions they face and the emotional decision they must make.