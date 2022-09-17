The White House Will Host Elton John's Performance

According to Deadline, on Friday, the Rocket Man singer will perform at an event on the South Lawn titled A Night When Hope and History Rhyme. Invitations were handed out later, and attendees, according to the media site, will be asked to take a COVID-19 test in advance.

It was announced that John would be performing after James Taylor had already played at the White House this week to celebrate the approval of President Joe Biden's 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, as reported by Rolling Stone.

With the lifting of the COVID-19 ban, the White House is once again the scene of many events. Several artists, such as Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and Billy Porter, performed at a prerecorded White House concert titled In Performance at the White House in December.

John, 75, has been performing across the world for his farewell tour for months, and he has no plans to stop until well into next year.

On the Hits Radio Breakfast show with Fleur East last month, John said that he will be taking a vacation when the Farewell Yellow Brick tour concludes in Sweden in July 2023.

My time in Stockholm will end next year, and I intend to take some time off before deciding what comes next, he stated.

A documentary about John's final performances captioned Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, will debut on Disney+ in 2023, and the star has also declared that he will be involved in a stage adaptation of the life of Tammy Faye Messner and her first husband, Jim Bakker.

The world premiere of Tammy Faye is scheduled for London's Almeida Theatre in the month of October.

The five-time Grammy winner hinted, "Who knows? I might not record anything next year." I could break the rules if it were someone else's past rather than my own.