Reactions from celebrities to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II shocked and saddened celebrities around the world.

Following the news of the Queen's demise on Thursday, Elton John , who was knighted by Her Royal Highness in 1998, sent a post to Instagram expressing his sadness.

The singer of "Candle in the Wind," who had a personal acquaintance with the late Princess Diana, claimed that she was an amazing figure and guided the nation through some of our finest and worst crises with elegance, dignity, and a truly caring kindness.

John, who is 75 years old, also said that Queen Elizabeth had played a significant role in his life from his early years to the present, and he added, "I shall miss her greatly." Ozzy Osbourne, a fellow British musician who performed at the Queen's Jubilee in 2002, also posted a message of sympathy on social media.

The 73-year-old Black Sabbath musician wrote on Thursday, "I grieve with my nation the demise of our greatest Queen." I declare with great sadness that the idea of England without Queen Elizabeth II is heartbreaking.

In an Instagram story, Helen Mirren—who won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth in the 2006 movie The Queen—paid respect. She remarked, "I am happy to be an Elizabethan." We grieve a lady who embodied dignity in every way, crown or no crown.

Victoria Beckham emphasized how terrible a day it was for all who adored the long-reigning monarch in an Instagram message of her own.

Not just for our nation but for the entire planet, today is a very sad day. The former Spice Girl commented, "I'm terribly grieved by the demise of our dear Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen.

My condolences go out to the royal family at this extremely difficult time. She will be remembered for her staunch commitment and service.