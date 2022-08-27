Soon After The New Elton John Duet, Hold Me Closer, Was Out, Britney Spears Posted A Naked Picture Of Herself

A new naked photo of Britney Spears has surfaced on social media, marking the first after the launch of their duet with Elton John , "Hold Me Closer."

Late Friday afternoon, the 40-year-old musician tweeted the obscene photo. In it, the "Stronger" singer sits on the rim of the bathtub in front of a window while looking into the camera, holding her breasts in her hands. Her lower body is only covered by a sheet.

The new song's triumph was celebrated with John later in the day, and Spears uploaded a brief video of the two of them doing so while mimicking his British accent.

Good day, Sir Elton John. She remarked that we are the best in about 40 nations. Holy crap! I hope you're doing well. I'm in the tub right now and ready to have the nicest day ever.

She also shared a video of herself showing off in a white coat with black trim as the new song plays in the background.

The legendary songwriter describes how he persuaded the 2000s teen pop star to go back into the studio to produce the brand-new tune for the first time in six years and after the conclusion of her conservatorship in a recent conversation with John.

I'm really thrilled to be ready to work on it with her because, if it succeeds—and I think it will—it will give her a lot more confidence than she currently has and show her that others do, in fact, care about her and want her to be happy. After she endured such horror, that is all anyone in their right mind would desire.

Supporters of Britney Spears couldn't resist but applaud the pop queen on her most recent hit and growth as a person. "OMG Queen, we are all enjoying the best day ever with you. We adore you! FIRST PLACE EVERYWHERE! THERE'S BRITNEY B!TCH! One supporter posted, "#HoldMeCloser.