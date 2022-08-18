Taylor Swift Was Almost Cast In Twilight: New Moon

It has been more than a decade since the Twilight Saga first began and anyone who was aware of their surroundings at that time would remember that the hype for the movies was off the chart. The franchise produced some of the most passionate fans of any movie ever and nobody was safe from the Twilight fever.

Even celebrities were very much into it, the perfect example being Taylor Swift who was a huge Twilight fan and desperately tried to get a part in the second installment of the franchise, Twilight: New Moon.

The director of New Moon, Chris Weitz has recently revealed the entire story where Taylor's agent approached him for a part, no matter how small, in the New Moon film for Taylor because she was a huge fan. Chris explains the story in the following words:

"Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but because she's a Twihard. She will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever. But she just wants to be in this movie.'"

While Taylor would've clearly settled for anything at all as long as she got to be a part of the film, director Chris Weitz said no because he felt that Taylor's star power was too strong and would take the focus off whatever was happening on screen in whichever scene she appeared. He explained it in the following words:

"The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything. I kick myself for it, too, because I was like, 'Wow, I could've been hanging out with Taylor Swift . . . She must have been like, 'Who is this jerk?' But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film."

While Taylor's dreams of appearing in New Moon may have been crushed, the singer did eventually end up dating Twilight's no 1. dreamboat (if you're team Jacob) Taylor Lautner for several months before the two called it quits.