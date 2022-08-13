Tatiana Maslany Explains Why She-Hulk Doesn't Have Anger Issues Like Hulk First Did

She-Hulk: Attorney at law, is the latest upcoming Marvel series and is mere days away from its release on the streaming service Disney+. The series follows the story of Jennifer Walters played by Tatiana Maslany who is the cousin of the well-known Marvel character Bruce Banner, AKA Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo. Jennifer's life is turned upside down as she is involved in a car accident during which her blood is contaminated with the blood of Bruce and she acquires the same abilities turning her into She-Hulk. Despite attaining Hulk-like powers, Jennifer continues to try and live her life as a lawyer and things get interesting from time to time.

Fans have an infinite amount questions and they will all be answered in a few days as the show is released, but thanks to Tatiana going on a press tour for the show, some of the questions are getting their answers earlier.

For example, one of the questions that have boggled fans is that when Bruce first turns into the Hulk, it is out of his control and triggered by episodes of anger. His Hulk transformation is characterized by rage and loss of ability to produce coherent speech or show any normal human features at all. In short, in his early days, Hulk was a monster. It took years for Bruce Banner to master and control his Hulking out after which he managed to create the persona of Smart Hulk.

However, in the case of She-Hulk, Jennifer seems to have it all under control and figured out from the get-go. How that is possible was explained by Tatiana Maslany when she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The actress explained it in the following words:

"Because women have been socially taught to repress and control their emotions in order to survive. So she's like, ‘I'm so good at dealing with my rage. I deal with it constantly. I deal with fear constantly.’ So she's able to just navigate it effortlessly."

Hence, Jennifer has had plenty of experience in controlling rage and anger already. Fair.