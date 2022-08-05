Tatiana Maslany Addresses She-Hulk: Attorney At Law CGI Complaints

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is Marvel's next big series to be released on the Disney+ streaming platform and it is weeks away from releasing while one big complaint is still plaguing it to some extent; The She-Hulk CGI.

When the very first She-Hulk footage dropped on the internet it created a frenzy of complaints from Marvel fans regarding how poorly done the CGI for the She-Hulk character looks. Fans complained that the CGI looked so bad it felt like it was straight out of the cut scene of a video game. In the months that followed, more and more footage dropped and it seemed that more and more improvements were being made to the CGI but even now as the show is mere weeks away, the fans have rather mixed opinions regarding the She-Hulk CGI.

These complaints come on the heels of complaints from the actual VFX artists that have worked for Marvel over the years regarding really poor working conditions that Marvel creates for them, with a barrage of workload tasked to them in an impossible timeline.

However, the lead star of the show, Tatiana Maslany has come out and spoken in defense of both the show and the VFX artists that work on the show. Her exact comments while speaking on the matter are as follows:

"I feel incredibly, like, deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work, obviously, like much quicker than probably should be given to them, in terms of like churning these things out. I do think that we have to like be super conscious of how the work conditions aren’t always optimal and that they’ve made these amazing strides in this industry. I watch it and it doesn’t look like a cutscene from a video game. I can see the character’s thoughts. I feel very in awe of what they do."

The show's director Kat Coiro also spoke on the matter, saying:

"We’re not behind the scenes on these long nights and days. If they’re feeling pressure we stand with them and we listen to them. I do think that has to do with our culture’s belief in their ownership of women’s bodies. There’s a lot of talk about her body type. We based her a lot on Olympian athletes, not bodybuilders, but I think if we’d gone the other way, we would be facing the same critique. I think it’s very hard to win when you make women’s bodies."

Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, releases on Disney+ on the 17th of August.