Tatiana Maslany Says She Would Love To Have A Cameo In The Upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Series

Now that Tatiana Maslany's debut in the MCU, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is over, the question on everyone's mind is, what is next for Tatiana Maslany, and consequently her character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk?

One of the things from the show that people seem to be interested in seeing more of is Jennifer Walter's relationship with Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil. Matt Murdock's appearance in the show was one of the high points of the series and one of the most awaited cameos of the entire series. Fans were expecting something amazing when Daredevil would appear in the show and something amazing did happen. In addition to the usual charisma and charm of the character, fans also got to see something of an intimate relationship between Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters.

While the relationship between the two characters is nothing serious, clearly, fans are excited to see more of this dynamic in the future and Tatiana Maslany has recently admitted in an interview, that just like Matt Murdock showed up in the She-Hulk series, she would like to see She-Hulk show up in the upcoming Daredevil series titled, Daredevil: Born Again.

In an interview with Extra, Tatiana says that she is completely open to the idea and she merely awaits an invitation. Her exact quote was as follows:

“Really?! I need an invite to return that favor. I need a contract. [Laughs] I would love to.”

Daredevil: Born Again was announced at Comic-Con this year to the approval of many screaming fans, however, the series is still at least 2 years away from being released. A release date for the series was not given but it was revealed that it will not be airing before 2024.

Not much is known about the plot of Daredevil as of yet but like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the possibility of cameos in the show is endless and by 2024, the landscape of the MCU will have changed significantly, so what will happen in that series is anyone's guess at this point.