Social Networking Sites Goes Wild After Megan Thee Stallion's She-Hulk Attorney At Law Appearance

On this week's She-Hulk , Megan Thee Stallion makes a not-so-covert appearance. Even before the final twerking, Attorney at Law turned social networks into a frenzy.

The Grammy-winning rapper would feature in the Disney+ series, according to information that was already surfaced, although it was unclear how that would happen.

The answer came in this week's episode when the county attorney's office's pretentious and misguided Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) approached the superhuman law section for assistance after a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard scammed him by posing as Megan Thee Stallion. After Bukowski had prevailed in court, the real Megan Thee Stallion made her much-awaited entrance.

Furthermore, in the episode's post-credits sequence, the rapper was seen once more signing with Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), as her new legal representative. Twerking was done as a form of celebration.

Maslany said of her experience working with rapper Traumazine, "It was the happiest day of my life." It was wonderful. I was and still am a huge fan of hers, so when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law writer Jessica Gao informed me that it was something she had included in the story, I was so overcome with emotion that I almost passed out.

I wish I could claim that wasn't me, baby, but it was me, she continued in reference to the twerking.

Due largely to the excitement of the spectators, the event catapulted the performance into the top Twitter trends of the day.

Naturally, some fans disapproved of the situation and criticized the show's tone, which was odd given that the previous week's episode focused on toxic fandom, notably the sexism directed towards female superheroes.

In a sequence at the premiere of the episode, interviews and posts on social media from males criticized Walters for taking on the probation issue of Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination (Tim Roth), basically arguing that a man could perform the task more effectively. The fake montage included a social media post that stated, "So now we have a #MeToo movement, and now all my male idols are gone???"